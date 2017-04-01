News: International
Russia Comes Out in Support of Venezuelan Sovereignty, Backs Dialogue
Caracas, April 1 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement Friday urging “external forces” to “refrain from making statements that could add fuel to the fire of infighting in Venezuela”.
The statement comes in response to widespread reports that a "coup" had taken place in the South American country, due to two controversial rulings announced by Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) this past Wednesday.
The TSJ decisions gave the judiciary temporary rights to assume the role of the legislature, which is currently in violation of a Supreme Court Order barring three lawmakers from office, as well as called into question lawmakers’ rights to parliamentary immunity. Both rulings were later annulled this Saturday morning.
“We reaffirm our commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries. As a great Latin American politician said, 'Respect for the rights of others means peace,’” stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.
The diplomat also went on to urge both the government and opposition to resume national dialogue. Talks facilitated by the Union of South American Nations and the Vatican came to an abrupt end without consensus late last year.
"[I]t would be advisable for the mission of international mediators represented by respected international politicians and the regional community (UNASUR) to resume their operation,” she said.
Venezuela’s membership of the Organization of American States came under review for the second time in two years this week, after OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro asked member states to suspend Venezuela on the basis of alleged violations of human and political rights earlier in March.
Although member-states opted to back dialogue in Venezuela at an extraordinary session last week, there are now renewed calls for the South American country to be suspended in view of the Supreme Court rulings.
Another OAS extraordinary session has been scheduled for this coming Monday.
Published on Apr 1st 2017 at 2.23pm
