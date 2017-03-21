News: Bolivarian Project
Venezuela’s Maduro Denounces “Traitors” in Ranks of Revolution
Caracas, March 21, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned Saturday of the rise of “right-wing reformist tendencies” whom he accused of attempting to sabotage the country’s revolutionary process.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Bolivarian Workers’ University at Miraflores palace, the head of state condemned the “new traitors who want to stab Nicolas Maduro in the back in order take up a reformist project to surrender the Bolivarian Revolution to international capitalism”.
Maduro vowed to “unmask” the alleged rogue elements within the revolutionary movement, whom he claimed, “have marketing advisors and lots of money behind them.”
The comments follow similar remarks early last week, in which the Venezuelan leader pledged to reveal a list of “traitors” within the United Socialist Party of Venezuela who he alleged were “being paid by the United States” to undermine the party internally.
Maduro, for his part, also took the opportunity Saturday to defend his government’s ongoing dialogue efforts with elements of the right-wing opposition, which he described as “the only path to peace”.
Vatican-mediated talks between the government and the main opposition coalition, the MUD, have been stalled since the opposition walked out in December at the urging of its more hardline parties. The government has, however, maintained communication with several of the MUD’s more moderate members with the hopes of returning to the dialogue table.
Published on Mar 21st 2017 at 2.45pm
