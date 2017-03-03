News: Venezuelan Media
Documentary on Venezuela's Chavez to Premiere This Weekend
Puebla, Mexico, March 3, 2016 (venezuelanalysis.com) – A new documentary on the life of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez will premiere this weekend, and will be streamed online.
The documentary, Chavez Infinito, was directed by Argentina’s Maria Laura Vasquez, and will focus on Chavez’s role in Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution. Vasquez has previously been involved in documentaries focusing on Latin American leaders, including the 2015 film Factor Evo.
According to Vasquez, Chavez Infinito isn’t intended to be a conventional “historical-political analysis”. Rather she explained the documentary will highlight the relationship between Chavez and his supporters.
“This is the vision and the story of how Chavez emerged for the Venezuelan people,” she told state news agency AVN.
“How he was building the bond with his people, how he influenced the life of each Venezuelan, and the legacy that he left,” she said.
According to Vasquez, the film follows the personal stories of eight people, and how they were impacted by Chavez. She said these stories all come from “a place of love and respect … outside of the well-known repetitive and empty slogans”.
The airing of the documentary on Sunday will coincide with the anniversary of Chavez’ death. He lost a long running battle with cancer on March 5, 2013; less than six months after winning his final presidential race by a landslide. During his decade and a half in power, Chavez reshaped Venezuelan politics, and was a leading figure in the Pink Tide – movement of Latin American leftists from Bolivia to Nicaragua.
Chavez Infinito will be shown by state broadcaster teleSUR at 9pm Caracas time (10pm EST, and 1am Monday GMT). The documentary is entirely in Spanish. An online stream will be available here.
Published on Mar 3rd 2017 at 11.24am
Latest
-
- 1 of 981
- ››
-
- 1 of 669
- ››
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 42
- ››
-
- 1 of 31
- ››