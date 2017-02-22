News: International
MERCOSUR Parliament Rejects Suspension of Venezuela
Caracas, February 21, 2016 (venezuelanalysis.com) – The legislative organ of the Common Market of the South (MERCOSUR) unanimously approved a resolution Monday rejecting Venezuela’s suspension from the regional trading bloc.
As part of its resolution, the Parliament of the South (PARLASUR) also approved a motion for the Venezuelan delegation to remain in the body with the same rights and responsibilities as other member-states.
“The leadership of PARLASUR has decided not to accept the sanction against Venezuela and to appeal before the Permanent Review Tribunal of MERCOSUR,” declared PARLASUR Vice-President and Uruguayan Broad Front member Daniel Caggiani via his official Twitter account.
In December, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay voted to suspend Venezuela from MERCOSUR, citing its alleged failure to comply with internal trade statutes.
Caracas, for its part, has denounced the move as a “coup” promoted by the right-wing governments in Brasilia, Buenos Aires, and Asuncion, who it has termed the “Triple Alliance”.
Venezuela was set to assume the bloc’s six-month rotating presidency last July but was barred by Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay in what was widely criticized as a violation of protocol.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez welcomed the PARLASUR vote as a blow to the right-wing agenda of the “Triple Alliance”.
“PARLASUR decided not to recognize the legally baseless actions launched by the Triple Alliance against Venezuela in MERCOSUR,” the top diplomat tweeted.
In December, Rodriguez was assaulted by Argentine police in Buenos Aires while attempting to attend a MERCOSUR foreign ministers’ meeting in defiance of the suspension motion.
PARLASUR will hold its next meeting in Montevideo on March 27.
