News: International
Venezuela Sends Condolences to Turkey Following New Year's Terror Attack
Caracas, January 2, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) - Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry has sent condolences to Turkey following the New Year’s terror attack on an Istanbul nightclub which left 39 people dead.
In the statement, the Venezuelan government “categorically condemns the acts of violence aimed at causing terror amongst Turkey’s citizens” and “extends its solidarity to the the Turkish people, and especially to the friends and family of the victims”.
“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela… renews its commitment to a coming year marked by peace and hope for this sister nation,” continues the communique.
At around 1.30 am local time on New Year's Day, a lone gunman opened fire on party-goers in Istanbul’s Reina nightclub killing 39 people and injuring 69 before escaping police.
ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack though Turkish authorities have so far failed to locate the gunman.
The NYE shooting is the latest in a string of terrorist attacks to take place in the country, including the murder of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in the Turkish capital of Ankara in December.
Published on Jan 2nd 2017 at 11.11am
See also:
Latest
-
- 1 of 969
- ››
-
- 1 of 664
- ››
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 41
- ››
-
- 1 of 30
- ››