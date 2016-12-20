News: International
Venezuela Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey
Philadelphia, December 20, 2016 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry issued an official communiqué Monday repudiating the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in the Turkish capital of Ankara.
Karlov was shot and killed Monday evening by an off-duty Turkish police officer while at a photography exhibition. The murder was reportedly carried out in retaliation for Russia’s ongoing role in the Syrian conflict over the past year.
In addition to expressing his government’s solidarity with the Russian people, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro voiced support for Russia’s intervention in Syria and called on the West to “cease its campaigns of hate and falsehoods against the sister Russian nation”.
“Venezuela ratifies its support for the decisive actions and selfless efforts of Russia in defense of the Syrian Arab Republic and throughout the region by way of the resolute fight against terrorist and extremist groups,” the statement reads.
The Bolivarian government also reiterated its call for all nations to “prevent the causes of [terrorism] which submits entire peoples to fear and violence”.
Published on Dec 20th 2016 at 3.46pm
