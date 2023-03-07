Latin America Commemorates the Life and Legacy of Hugo Chávez

Mexico City, Mexico, March 7, 2023 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Dozens of world leaders, intellectuals, and solidarity activists descended on Caracas last weekend to celebrate the life and impact of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

The “World Meeting on the Relevance of the Bolivarian Thought of Hugo Chávez” gathered more than 140 international guests from 55 countries who took part in forums, conferences, and talks about Chávez's legacy on the occasion of the 10-year anniversary of his death on March 5, 2013.

The gathering counted on the participation of political leaders such as Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves; Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega; and Bolivian President Lucho Arce.

Also in attendance were former presidents such as Cuba’s Raúl Castro, Honduras’ Manuel Zelaya, Ecuador’s Rafael Correa, and Bolivia’s Evo Morales.

“The life of Hugo Chavez can only be explained in his devotion and consecration to his people,” said Correa.

Also in attendance were figures from social movements throughout the continent, including the Landless Peasant Movement’s João Pedro Stedile from Brazil and Claudia De La Cruz from The People’s Forum in the US. Among the public intellectuals who took part were Atilio Borón, Fernando Buen Abad and Ignacio Ramonet.

The event was closed Sunday with a speech from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“[Chávez] has always been present in these ten years; there has been a permanent presence of his ideal, his revolutionary drive and his sworn commitment to advance in the construction of a free, independent, sovereign, socialist homeland," said Maduro.