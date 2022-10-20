Strike at the Helm: Hugo Chávez's Political Testament

On October 20, 2012, Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez held a televised cabinet session. The three-hour-plus broadcast would become one of Chavismo's major landmarks.

Though he was fresh off a resounding election victory, Chávez was far from inclined to rest on his laurels. Instead, the speech was a profound exercise of reflection and self-criticism about the Bolivarian Revolution, its advances and shortcomings, as well as the transition towards socialism. He passed away a few months later, making this address, known as "Strike at the Helm" ("Golpe de Timón") his political testament. In the following infographic, we look at some of the key aspects the Venezuelan revolutionary touched upon.