Venezuela: A Nation of Rhythms

Venezuela's enthralling history, full of rebelliousness and complexities, has left an inevitable mark on the country's cultural expressions. In this infographic we look at one in particular: music.
The Caribbean nation's musical universe mixes colonial inheritance and popular creations, migrant traditions and enslaved peoples' resistance, the sacred and profane into a multitude of genres. This work is not meant to be a comprehensive guide to such a rich field, but rather a first approach.
Our special thanks to musicians Fany Calzadilla and José Alejandro Delgado for their invaluable input.
|
Subscribe to our newsletter to get news and analysis in your inbox
|
Venezuelanalysis is 100% sustained by readers. Consider supporting our independent, on-the-ground work