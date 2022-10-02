Venezuela: A Nation of Rhythms

Venezuela's enthralling history, full of rebelliousness and complexities, has left an inevitable mark on the country's cultural expressions. In this infographic we look at one in particular: music.

The Caribbean nation's musical universe mixes colonial inheritance and popular creations, migrant traditions and enslaved peoples' resistance, the sacred and profane into a multitude of genres. This work is not meant to be a comprehensive guide to such a rich field, but rather a first approach.

Our special thanks to musicians Fany Calzadilla and José Alejandro Delgado for their invaluable input.

