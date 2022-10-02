In Images

Venezuela: A Nation of Rhythms

We present an overview of Venezuela's diverse spectrum of musical genres and traditions in our latest infographic.

By Venezuelanalysis.com

Venezuela's enthralling history, full of rebelliousness and complexities, has left an inevitable mark on the country's cultural expressions. In this infographic we look at one in particular: music.

The Caribbean nation's musical universe mixes colonial inheritance and popular creations, migrant traditions and enslaved peoples' resistance, the sacred and profane into a multitude of genres. This work is not meant to be a comprehensive guide to such a rich field, but rather a first approach.

Our special thanks to musicians Fany Calzadilla and José Alejandro Delgado for their invaluable input.

infomusic_v07.jpg

Venezuela's enthralling history, full of rebelliousness and complexities, has left an inevitable mark on the country's cultural expressions. In this infographic we look at one in particular: music. This is a first look, which is certainly not exhaustive, at a multitude of rhythms and genres that can be found in the South American nation. (Venezuelanalysis)
