Solidarity, Not Sanctions! Support Venezuelanalysis

By Venezuelanalysis.com

For more than 18 years, Venezuelanalysis has been a more than needed counterweight to corporate media propaganda. With on-the-ground news and analysis, as well a special focus on the Bolivarian grassroots, we have challenged Western outlets and their constant drive for regime-change.

The following infographic explains our editorial line, how we work and what content we produce. But we need your support! Our independent, progressive vision means we do not have corporate or government backers (not that we would want them!). We are 100% reliant on the support of readers who value our work. So please consider making a one-time donation or becoming a monthly subscriber to sustain our work. No donation is too small! Visit: https://venezuelanalysis.com/donate

fundraiser-v03.jpg

Solidarity, not sanctions! Venezuelanalysis is holding its yearly fundraiser to stay online in 2022. Our news, analysis and multimedia operation is 100% backed by readers. (Venezuelanalysis)
