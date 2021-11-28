Venezuelan 'Mega-elections': Results Breakdown

Venezuela recently held "mega-elections" to elect governors, mayors, regional legislators and local councilors. The US-backed hardline opposition returned to the ballot after years of boycotts, but its results were underwhelming. Chavista forces secured huge majorities, winning 19 of 23 governorships and 212 of 335 mayoralties.

In this infographic, we break down the electoral results and put them in perspective compared to past contests. We also examine the current political landscape and look ahead to future races.

Note: On November 29, the Venezuelan Supreme Court ordered that the Barinas gubernatorial race be repeated on January 9, 2022.