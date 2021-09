In recent years, the United States and its allies have unleashed a devastating blockade against Venezuela in hopes of triggering regime change. In this infographic, designed by Utopix's Kael Abello, we detail the measures and deadly consequences of this multi-pronged aggression.

blockade-info-v04.jpg A look at the the crushing sanctions levied by the US and allies, as well as their consequences for the Venezuelan population. (Venezuelanalysis / Utopix)