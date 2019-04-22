Caracas Holds International Theatre Festival

With more than 400 activities, the XIII Caracas International Theatre Festival closed its curtains Sunday after having provided entertainment for thousands of residents during the Easter week holidays.

The festival, which lasted from April 12 to 21, included low cost or free presentations from thirty Venezuelan and eight international theatre groups.

The activities were held in a number of public theatres in the Capital, as well in open air spaces such as parks and squares. Also included in the lineup was special programming for children as well as other activities such as circus, dance, and physical art.