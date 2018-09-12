Venezuelans March to Commemorate Allende, Oppose Coup Threat

Thousands of pro-government supporters took to the streets in Caracas Tuesday in a show of support for President Nicolas Maduro, and to commemorate forty-five years since the vile coup d'etat in Chile which overthrew elected President Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973.

The mobilisation was also in opposition to recent revelations that the current US government had been holding regular meetings with "rebel" Venezuelan military commanders, who were trying to instigate a coup d'etat against the current government.

With the participation of a whole range of pro-government political parties, social movements, and organisations, the march coincided with the Congress of the youth wing of the governing United Socialist Party (JPSUV).

"What we are asking for is that they get their hands out of Venezuela (...) this we say to imperialism, to the enemies of the nation, to the reactionary international and national Right, this people is not willing to put up with more threats and persecutions," stated Chavista leader Pedro Carreno at the march.

One of the marchers, Janet Quintana, from the Guaicaipuro Vive collective in Miranda state, explained that "We are rejecting the treason against our country, we reject the hostile interventionism of Mr Donald Trump, we reject all types of psychological or verbal violence against our nation because in Venezuela we are free and we have a participatory democracy."

President Nicolas Maduro had previously paid homage to Salvador Allende by tweeting that "We commemorate the eternal memory of the socialist leader Salvador Allende at the 45th year of the magnicide carried out by North American imperialism. His voice converted itself into millions of people who continue struggling for a fairer world. Allende lives, the struggle continues!" read his tweet.