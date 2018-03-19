Activists Around the World Say 'We Are All Venezuela'

Barquisimeto, March 20, 2018 (venezuelanalysis.com) – The hashtag #TodosSomosVenezuela (We are all Venezuela) became a leading trend on Twitter Saturday, March 17, as activists, intellectuals, and social movements heeded the international call for solidarity with Venezuela as the United States and its allies ramp up political and economic pressure on the South American country.

Photos, videos and messages in rejection of interventionist policies and in favor of Venezuelan sovereignty were shared from Africa, the Carribean, South America, Europe and North America.