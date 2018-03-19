Activists Around the World Say 'We Are All Venezuela'

Barquisimeto, March 20, 2018 (venezuelanalysis.com) – The hashtag #TodosSomosVenezuela (We are all Venezuela) became a leading trend on Twitter Saturday, March 17, as activists, intellectuals, and social movements heeded the international call for solidarity with Venezuela as the United States and its allies ramp up political and economic pressure on the South American country.
Photos, videos and messages in rejection of interventionist policies and in favor of Venezuelan sovereignty were shared from Africa, the Carribean, South America, Europe and North America.
Solidarity message in #Vancouver at rally for #Venezuela. #TodosSomosVenezuela #VenezuelaEleccionesSiSancionesNo#VenezuelaPazSiInjerenciaNo @EmbaVenezCanada @ConsuladoVenVan @hcpdf @ninopagliccia pic.twitter.com/W9WcyUsUNS
— FDPHC Suroeste (@FDPHC_SO) March 18, 2018
Member of #TodosSomosVenezuela movement in UK, Carolina Graterol, deliver message of solidarity to the Venezuelan People. @TodxsSomosVzla pic.twitter.com/HAhZOqHLNH
— VenezuelanEmbassyUK (@VenezEmbassyUK) March 17, 2018