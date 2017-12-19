Venezuela Opens Biannual Anti-Imperialist Art Exhibition

Venezuela's Culture Ministry inaugurated earlier this month the second edition of the country's anti-imperialist art exhibition, "Biannual of the South" at the Armando Reverón Museum of Contemporary Art in Caracas.

Premiering for the first time in 2015, this year's exhibition is dedicated to the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad & Tobago under the title of "Peoples in Resistance".

"These works are full of political content in the best sense of the word, of the issues that are common to humanity, this is an anti-imperialist bi-annual [exhibition]," declared Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas during the inauguration.

Open until February, the exhibition features 31 national artists and 51 more from around the world, including Bahamas, Barbados, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Haiti, Uruguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, China, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Iraq, Iran, Guadalupe, Kyrgyzstan, Namibia, Palestine, Sao Tomé and Principe, Senegal, Syria, South Africa, and Surinam.

Text by Lucas Koerner for Venezuelanalysis.com. Photos by Gregorio Teran for AVN.