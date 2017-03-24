Skip to Navigation

In Photos: The Story of Venezuela’s La Minka Bakery

By La Minka and Ryan Mallett-Outtrim

A small bakery in Caracas recently made big waves when it was seized by the Venezuelan government. Management of privately run bakery, Mansion’s, was accused of violating health codes, refusing to abide by the government’s price controls on goods and low levels of production.
 
After seizing the bakery, the government quickly handed it over to a local community group, which will run the bakery for the next three months. Re-branded La Minka, the new management say they have cleaned up the bakery, boosted productivity and lowered prices.
 
All photos are courtesy of Panaderia La Minka.

La Minka was put into community hands in mid March, after consumer protection authorities launched a crackdown on price gouging

When community members first took over the bakery, they said they found it in a state of disrepair.

The new management claimed they uncovered unsanitary conditions, with maggot infested garbage piling up.

In this photo, they say expired meat products were left out.

La Minka’s problems weren’t only inside: outside, anti-government protesters gathered on March 21 to protest the community t

Back inside, bakers got to work producing fresh bread.

They also gave the bakery a facelift.

This mural reads, “Fuck it, bread for the people!”

Soon, the new and improved bakery was ready for business.

The bakery is now doing a roaring trade, selling low cost bread aimed at working class Venezuelans.

Published on Mar 24th 2017 at 2.25pm