In Photos: The Story of Venezuela’s La Minka Bakery
By La Minka and Ryan Mallett-Outtrim
La Minka was put into community hands in mid March, after consumer protection authorities launched a crackdown on price gouging in Caracas bakeries..
When community members first took over the bakery, they said they found it in a state of disrepair..
The new management claimed they uncovered unsanitary conditions, with maggot infested garbage piling up..
In this photo, they say expired meat products were left out..
La Minka’s problems weren’t only inside: outside, anti-government protesters gathered on March 21 to protest the community take-over..
Back inside, bakers got to work producing fresh bread..
They also gave the bakery a facelift..
This mural reads, “Fuck it, bread for the people!”.
Soon, the new and improved bakery was ready for business..
The bakery is now doing a roaring trade, selling low cost bread aimed at working class Venezuelans..
Published on Mar 24th 2017 at 2.25pm