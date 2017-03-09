Image
International Women's Day, Venezuelan Activists March and Strike for 8M
By Various
Chavistas marched through the centre of Caracas to the Pantheon of National Heroes this International Women's Day, to celebrate the inclusion of female indigenous warrior, Jefa Apacuana, who led a rebellion against Spanish colonialism, as well as La Negra Hipolita and La Negra Matea into the distinguished mausoleum. Both Afro-Venezuelan women were born into slavery and worked for the family of independence hero, Simon Bolivar. While La Negra Matea was Bolivar's nanny, La Negra Hipolita was his wetnurse. Both are renowned for having had a profound impact on Bolivar's early personal development and are cited by the independence hero in several written correspondences.
Meanwhile in a separate march, Venezuelan feminists rallied to the cause of the international women's strike called for March 8, demanding an end to obstetric violence and femicide outside La Maternidad, the principal maternity hospital in Caracas. Other demands included the right to abortion and feminist sexual education.
Alternative rallies, community radio programmes, and cultural events were also held in commemoration of the date in Lara and Merida states.
Feminist tambor (traditional Venezuelan drums) group, the Fugitives of Rhythm. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis).
"For a world where we are socially equal, humanly different and totally free - Rosa Luxemburg. Women from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela's youth section. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Sign far left reads "The revolution has the face of a woman". (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
"Those women who don't give in, to the pantheon!". The three women depicted are La Negra Hipolita, Jefa Pacuana, and La Negra Matea. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
"Heroines of the Homeland! Welcome to the land of Apacuana!" (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
"Guerreras from Barrio la 70, Antimano". (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
The march arrives at the National Pantheon. (Gregorio Terán/AVN).
(Gregorio Terán/AVN).
The remains of Jefa Apacuana, La Negra Hipolita and La Negra Matea. (Gregorio Terán/AVN).
"I'm striking on March 8th". (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
"Ni una menos" (not one less) is a slogan coined by Argentine feminists in 2015 to draw attention to the violence of femicide. It has since been adopted as a rallying cry by movements across the continent. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
"My husband cut me to pieces with a machete". (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Trans activists demand inclusion in the feminist movement, as well as sovereignty over their bodies. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis).
Women used hoods to depict how femicide is ignored, while its victims are made invisible. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis).
"Sexual education for knowledge, legal abortion so we don't have to die, free contraceptives so we don't have to abort". (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
"For an end to unnecessary cesareans". (CausaVenezuela).">.
(CausaVenezuela).
The demonstration outside La Maternidad hospital was organised in conjunction with social movements from the ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America). Here, an Argentine activist draws attention to the plight of indigenous activist, Milagro Amalia Ángela Sala, head of Argentina's Tupac Amaru social movement. She has been detained by Argentine authorities since January 2016 for organising protests. The United Nations has called for her release. (CausaVenezuela).
Concentrations also took place in Lara state. (Katrina Kozarek/Venezuelanalysis).
Virginia Martínez from the movement Women for Life in Lara reads out a list of demands from feminist groups in Lara, including an end to the violent treatment of women by health professionals. (Katrina Kozarek/Venezuelanalysis).
"We are the granddaughters of the witches that you couldn't burn". (Katrina Kozarek/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Sign on right reads "For the right to decide over our bodies". (Katrina Kozarek/Venezuelanalysis)">.
(Katrina Kozarek/Venezuelanalysis).
Published on Mar 9th 2017 at 10.43am