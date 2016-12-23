Image
Venezuelans Celebrate Run-Up to Christmas
By Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis
In this image gallery Venezuelanalysis brings readers a glimpse of Venezuelan holiday season traditions from the annual Christmas fair held in the Teresa Carreño theatre in Caracas. Running from November 30th-December 23rd, the festival allows cooperatives and collectives to showcase and sell their products and is a number-one spot for buying alternative Christmas gifts. The festival also includes daily musical shows, a play area for children, and cafes with home-baked goods.
As usual, this year's Christmas festival at the Theresa Carreño was a family affair. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
Blanca Escalona Rojas, an activist with the Network of Afro-descendent Organisations and the collective "Insurgent Braids", makes handmade dolls to promote the recognition of Venezuela's afro-descendent roots. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
These colorful handmade toys got the attention of all age groups! (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
T-shirts by Caracas' urban collective and park, Tiuna El Fuerte, including images of legendary Venezuelan figures such as Hugo Chávez, singer-songwriter Ali Primera, and artist Armando Reveron (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com) ..
Two of the stalls promoted natural approaches to parenting, including slings inspired by Latin American indigenous peoples. The collectives form part of Venezuela's "Parenting with Bonding" movement (Crianza con Apego). (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
A stall selling homemade traditional Venezuelan alcoholic drinks such as ponche crema (a traditional rum and cream drink from the Andes), cocuy (a pre-Columbian drink distilled from the Agave plant traditional to Lara and Falcon states), raspberry wine, and chuchuguaza (famed for its aphrodisiac and healing properties), amongst others. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
The Teresa Carreño theatre also hosted its annual Christmas-time production of the Nutcracker, with tickets at subsidised prices. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
A local artist attempts to catch this little guy's likeness in the art-corner of the festival. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
A nativity scene at the entrance combines with more typical Venezuelan holiday celebrations as part of the fair. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
Time for some typical Venezuelan Christmas folk music. First up is Gaita from Zulia state. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
Moving on to some traditional Venezuelan tambor music and dancing. Tambor emerged from the cultural traditions of Venezuela's afro-descendent communities. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
More traditional Venezuelan folk music. This time it's "llanera" music from the llanos plains in the east of Venezuela. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
Typical dress from Los Llanos. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com).
Published on Dec 23rd 2016 at 11.25am