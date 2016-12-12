Image
"A Caribbean Question" Exhibition Goes on Display in Caracas
By Pablo Kalaka and Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis
Venezuelanalysis brings readers an image gallery of Venezuelan artist and muralist Pablo Kalaka's new exhibition "A Caribbean Question" currently showcasing in the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Caracas.
This painting belongs to a sub-collection in the exhibition which depicts the Caribbean identities of human subjects (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
Exhibition-goers have labeled this painting "The Witch" (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
"The Santero" - a celebration of Caribbean Santerismo, a form of syncretism between Yoruba deities and Catholicism that was used as a means of cultural and epistemological resistance and survival by enslaved Afrodescendents in the Caribbean (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).">.
"Mother Heart" (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
This guitar belongs to a section of the exhibition that uses a variety of small cultural artifacts to showcase the paintings, giving them a 3D dimension (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
The "salsa musician" or salsero (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
(Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
A Yoruba deity in the "Sons of Kings" section, which pays homage to Cuban writer Alejo Carpentier (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
A dancing devil from Venezuela's Yare, one of the most important cultural and religious festivals for the country's Afrodescendent population (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
Changó, a warrior Yoruba deity (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com)..
The "Campesino" (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).">.
A Caribbean poetry reading was also organised as part of the exhibition, entitled (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
Poet Alejandro Indriago reads a poem by Cuban poet Nicolas Guillen (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
Kattia Piñango reads a poem by Puerto Rican poet Julia de Burgos (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
The artist, Kalaka (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com) ..
Published on Dec 12th 2016 at 11.35am