Venezuela Showcases International Musical Talent at Latest Festival
By Jeanette Charles & Paola Martucci Gómez - Venezuelanalysis.com
Venezuelans celebrated the International Music Festival (FIMVEN) in Caracas last week with more than 150 musical groups and dozens of presentations. FIMVEN showcased musical talent from Venezuela as well as Colombia, Chile, Perú, Mexico, Cuba and other countries. Seventeen countries in total participated in this year’s festival which will tour the country in 2017.
Culture Minister Freddy Ñáñez emphasized that the FIMVEN “is an alternative to the decadence of world monopolies in music” and stressed the importance of non-corporate cultural spaces.
Ñáñez continued, “With the participation of promotion and distribution circuits from Asia, Europe and Latin America, our country opens a space for national talent, challenging those who transform music into merchandise.”
Likewise, the director for the Center of Research and Development of Cuban Music, Laura Villar, expressed her personal joy experiencing and learning more about Venezuelan musical genres.
“Personally, I love Venezuelan music for its complexity and beauty, above all [Venezuelan] musical tradition fascinates me,” she said in an interview with Venezuelan state channel VTV.
Venezuelan music represents a variety of styles with different cultural roots. Venezuelans enjoyed musical presentations from contemporary urban artists, joropo performers, as well as presentations by African-inspired drumming groups among others.
FIMVEN closed Saturday November 19 with a special concert hosted by the Serenata Guayanesa, a traditional Venezuelan music group with 45 years of history. FIMVEN opened just one day after Caracas hosted its 12th annual international book fair.
Jahlfaomega performed a two song set focused incorporating African and Indigenous Wayúu music, instruments and language. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Hundreds of Venezuelans flocked to the FIMVEN which started November 14. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Events took place in the Teresa Carreno Theater, Bellas Artes Museum and the Science Museum in Caracas. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
The community of San Agustín showcased its musical talent featuring a poster of the group Madera and informing attendees of Cumbe Cultural Tours. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Vendors included locally made instruments from a variety of genres and regions including the Afro-Venezuelan Caribbean coastline. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Venezuelan music implements a wide array of instruments including chordophones (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
The quitiplás is a Venezuelan hollowed out drum played in many Afro-Venezuelan drumming groups. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Campesinos Rap perform their fusion of hip hop and traditional music from the state of Aragua. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Los Pecaya, an alternative rock band based in Caracas, performed a humorous piece on the popular US children's character "Barney", the dinosaur. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez)">.
Petra de Pangea peformed reggae inspired music about Afro-Venezuelan identity and the 4th generation media war (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Viover y Los Piraos infused alternative rock, hip hop and soul music with a circus performance. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
(Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
The night's artists performed together for the closing act in the Teresa Carreno Theater. (Venezuelanalysis/Paola Martucci Gómez).
Published on Nov 22nd 2016 at 12.47pm