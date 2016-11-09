Image
Caracas Celebrates 12th International Book Fair + Video
By Jeanette Charles & Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis.com
The Venezuelan Ministry of Culture inaugurated the 12th annual international book fair (FILVEN) in the nation’s capital of Caracas last week. The fair will continue through next Sunday November 13th and will showcase the latest in Venezuelan and international literature.
The international event pays homage this year to independence leader and General Francisco de Miranda.
“The Bolivarian Revolution continues writing and publishing. We came again to read what we are under Francisco de Miranda's legendary command. He was a selfless, irreverent leader, with a kaleidoscopic personality and warrior. His message was clear: there is no love more than what is shown in the act of reading,” expressed Chrstian Valles, president of the Veneuelan National Book Center, a branch of the Ministry of Culture.
FILVEN will present 18 books documenting Miranda’s life and work including two publications from the French Embassy this year’s country of honor.
The international book fair continues the Bolivarian Revolution's commitment to promoting literacy in Venezuela. Former President Hugo Chávez regularly encouraged Venezuelans to read about their history and embrace their own identity and culture roots as a means to challenge US imperialism.
Text by Jeannete Charles, photos and video by Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and David Boothroyd Rojas.
See as: smaller image(s) | gallery
The 12th FILVEN is being held at the Teresa Carreño theatre in Caracas. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
A couple peruse the selection of books available at the Alliance Francaise stand. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
An exhibition on the life and thought of Venezuelan independence leader Francisco de Miranda. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
Ministry of Culture employees hand out programmes of FILVEN's events. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
The FILVEN 2016 programme includes daily book presentations with authors and discussions on literary and political themes (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
(Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
The Ministry of Culture's stall is one of the most popular. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
A student talks to a festival-goer about her university's urban agriculture project, and explains about how to identify the most fertile soils. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
Local radio stations are hosting live-programmes and musical performances on site. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com).
One of the few times that the audience is actually able to "watch" a radio show! (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
Published on Nov 9th 2016 at 9.52pm