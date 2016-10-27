Image
Chavismo Marches to Defend Revolution against Rightwing Onslaught
By AVN and Prensa Presidencial
On Tuesday, Chavistas took to the streets of Caracas en masse following an attempt to bring impeachment proceedings against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the opposition-held legislature.
Slogans at the march included "Enough dialogue already! Now is the moment to fight" and "No to the MUD (opposition coalition) fraud".
Chavistas expressed their rejection of the over 53 thousand fraudulent signatures collected by the opposition earlier this year as part of the initial request to begin the recall referendum process against Maduro. They also denounced the right-wing's refusal to sit down for Vatican-mediated dialogue with the government despite having demanded the inclusion of the Pope in the first place.
"CLAP "Carlos Raul Villanueva" present with President Maduro. We will be victorious!". (AVN)">.
Chavistas turned out en masse from across the country, despite the short notice with which the march was called. (AVN).
"No to the MUD fraud". (AVN)">.
"CLAP 24 of July, UBCH El Eterno Gigante. Knee to the ground with Maduro. We are certain". (AVN)">.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro promises supporters that there will be no impeachment in Venezuela. (AVN).
"Nobody is surrendering here". (AVN)">.
"Araira present with Maduro" (AVN)">.
"Falcon [state] steadfast with Maduro". (Fausto Torrealba/AVN)">.
Published on Oct 27th 2016 at 12.19pm