Venezuela Celebrates Fidel Castro's 90th Birthday
By Various
On August 13th 2016, leader of the 1959 Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro celebrated his 90th birthday in the company of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the people of Cuba and the world over.
Maduro flew out to Havana where he watched the birthday celebrations alongside Fidel from the Karl Marx theatre. (Cubadebate).
Part of Maduro's gift to Fidel was a performance of "Corazon Llanero" (Heart of the Llanos Plains), a celebration of traditional Venezuelan music. The show also included Cuban musicians and singers and emphasised Venezuelan-Cuban unity. (Venezuelan Embassy in Cuba)">.
It was the first time that Corazon Llanero was performed at an international venue. (Ciudad Caracas).
Maduro also presented the Cuban leader with a copy of the book "Fidel and the Bolivarian Revolution," which has just been released in Caracas. (Luis Jose Marcano/Twitter)">.
International celebrations for an internationalist leader. Venezuelans commemorate Fidel's birthday from Plaza Bolivar in Caracas (AVN)..
"Happy 90th Birthday Fidel," from Venezuela's socialist youth (AVN).">.
An exhibition entitled "Chavez and Fidel" was also inaugurated in the Capital District government gallery to mark the occasion. (Venezuelan Vice-presidency)">.
Venezuela's Vice-president Aristobulo Ituriz (right) and the Minister of Culture, Freddy Nañez (middle) stand alongside the exhibition. (Venezuelan Vice-presidency).
Published on Aug 16th 2016 at 3.47pm