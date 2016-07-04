Image
Caracas Commemorates Pride with Annual March
By Jeanette Charles
Venezuelans from across the sex and gender expression spectrum converged in Caracas on Sunday July 3rd to demand greater social inclusion and equal rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. The march, held annually in the South American nation's capital, accompanied a week long series of events around the International Day against Homophobia (June 28th).
While the majority of Venezuelans partake in Pride as a great party in the streets, many organizations take seriously the charge to make their communities seen, and defend their rights while also celebrating their diversity. During the Bolivarian Revolution, the sex and gender diversity movement has made considerable strides and former President Hugo Chavez publicly recognized the community as historically marginalized and a vulnerable sector of society in his Homeland Plan and advocated for specialized public policies to undo decades of political exclusion.
Earlier in the week, a coalition of organizations went to the Supreme Court headquarters in Caracas to continue collecting signatures in favor of the legal proposal for same sex civil marriage. The legislative inicitative has received recent opposition from sectors of the Evangelical Church urging the Supeme Court to reverse its decision in May that declared unconstitutional Venezuela's Civil Code which defines legal only unions between a man and a woman.
Venezuela's institutions continue to work in favor of the sex and gender diversity community. In May, Caracas was declared free of lesbo-homo-transphobia by the capital's mayor Daniel Aponte who issued Decree 006. On June 28th, the rainbow flag was lifted alongside the Venezuelan national flag at the Caracas Government building across the city's central square, Plaza Bolivar.
Thousands marched as part of dozens collectives from east Caracas toward the central square in Plaza Venezuela. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Lesbian group Cachapa Crew (Cachapera, is a term historically used to denigrate Lesbians however, many have reclaimed the word which derives from the corn meal pancake-like patty filled with cheese) and the Revolutionary Sex and Gender Diversity Alliance (ASGDRe) participated in this year's march. Their organizations include membership from states including Miranda, Tachira and Caracas. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Equal Marriage Organization (Matrimonio Igualitario) spokesperson Giovanni Piermattei speaks to reporters about the latest news regarding the fight for same sex civil marriages in Venezuela. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Self-identified independent feminists declare their support for safe, accessible and informed abortions in Venezuela. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Venezuela’s Pride march marks one of the few occassions throughout the year where individuals may express themselves to their greatest degree (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
“Respect is not charity, it’s a right” reads the banner of two young women from the state of Carabobo. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
“They’re my moms” reads the onesie of a newborn with one of her mothers at this year’s march (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
“No more families without rights” reads the sign part of the Matrimonio Igualitario contingent (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Julio César, 23, from La Guiara, coastal town of Venezuela attributes the design of his outfit to the water and divine inspiration. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Radio station Ambiente Aragua from the state of Aragua accompanied the march blasting festive music and gifting condoms along the march route (Ambiente is a term used colloquially to refer to the LGBTI community in Venezuela). (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
The Bear Civil Association (Asociación Civil de Osos) was present at this year’s march marking two years since their founding. Member, Ricardo Hunh, remarks that they are currently working to visibilize this large subculture within the LGBTI community. Their organization is present in several Venezuelan states. (Jeanette Charles/Venezuela Analysis).
Published on Jul 4th 2016 at 1.16pm