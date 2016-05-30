Image
In Pictures: Venezuela Celebrates International Africa Week
By Venezuelanalysis & Afroo Raiz Afroo Indigena
Afro-Venezuelan groups and collectives hosted a series of public talks, workshops and cultural activities from May 23rd-27th in celebration of Venezuela's African heritage.
AfroVenezuelan music group, Grupo Eleggua, performed at the event "Pandemonium of the Black Women" held as part of the week-long commemoration (Afroo Raiz Afroo Indigena)">.
A stall from collective "Afrohermanas" (Afro-sisters), who make artisan goods out of fabric. Their products include rag dolls for Venezuelan children which reflect their own skin colour, as well as breastfeeding pillows for new mothers (Afroo Raiz Afroo Indigena).">.
Part of the poetry reading session (Afroo Raiz Afroo Indigena)..
Afro-Venezuelan inspired clothing was also exhibited and sold, encouraging Venezuelans to take pride in the cultural manifestations of their African heritage (Afroo Raiz Afroo Indigena).
South African activist, Sibusiso Nkundlane, who now lives in Venezuela, told Venezuelanalysis that emancipatory struggles in South Africa and Venezuela shared many commonalities and possibilities for dialogue.
He explained that the week-long commemoration was a chance to explore concepts that are integral to other visions of socialism that have emerged from African and afrodescendent traditions, such as that of Ubunto in South Africa.
Nkundlane gave a public workshop on Ubuntu as part of the programme.
"Ubunto is key to South Africa, but also throughout Africa. It is the belief that I exist as a a person, because other people exist as people," he explained.
(Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)
(Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
The closing act in Plaza el Venezolano in central Caracas. Ramon Calderon read poetry written by Afrodescendent groups from his homeland in Peru. Other presenters such as Saint Louis XVI talked the public through the revolutionary contributions of the Haitian Revolution.
"There were no human rights until the Haitian Revolution," he told Venezuelanalysis (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis).">.
Grupo Herencia (Inheritance Group) closed the event with an intense set full of Venezuelan tambor, or Afro-Venezuelan drumming (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis).
The Venezuelan percussion group draws on a variety of AfroVenezuelan rhythms from across the country's different regions, mixing them with contemporary styles.
One of these musical blends includes what the band calls "Funk'ata," which combines Funk with the Afro-Venezuelan Sangueo rhythm from Bahia de Cata in Aragua state (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Drums such as this one were not only used historically for musical celebrations in Afro-Venezuelan communities, but also as a means of clandestine communications (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis).
Two minutes into the first song and the public couldn't resist an impromptu Tambor dance-off! (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas/Venezuelanalysis)..
Published on May 30th 2016 at 1.11pm