May Day Sees Venezuelans Rally for Revolution and Workers' Control
By Jonas HOLLDACK
VA brings you a selection of photos from May Day 2016 in Caracas.
"Bolivarian Taxi Force with the Revolution".">.
"May of Workers' Rebellion"">.
“The crisis comes from the businessmen. The only way to combat the economic war is to take over the factories and put them at the service of the people,” says Maria Fernanda Romero, a university student and member of the revolutionary organization Avanzada Popular..
Cardboard cutout of President Nicolas Maduro with his arms around the neck of right-wing National Assembly President Henry Ramos Allup..
Commerce Minister Jesus Faria poses with marchers at the rally..
"Workers' Control".">.
Sign reads, "Don't consume any more Polar products," referring to Venezuela's largest food company. MUD is the right-wing opposition coalition. At the bottom, it reads "traitors".">.
Workers from Venezuela's state aluminum company VENALUM..
Students from the Bolivarian University of Venezuela..
Nancy Guzman: "Education Workers' Front, Baruta Municipality, supporting our president, Nicolas Maduro. Chavez lives!"">.
Man dressed as fisherman (L). Woman dressed as Venezuelan flag (CL). Man dressed as worker (CR). Man dressed as campesino (R)..
Workers from the Venezuelan government's transport mission..
"We are all Chavez".">.
Published on May 2nd 2016 at 9.19pm