Forming a Communal Council in Photos - Popular Organisation in El Manicomio, Caracas
By Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and Copromilca Communal Council
A VA image gallery of the process of forming a communal council in Venezuela, taken from the experience of El Manicomio in Caracas.
The communal councils are one of the Bolivarian revolution's foremost initiatives for building direct democracy and popular power. Delegates are elected to specific working groups for a period of two years in community level elections.
Once elected, the delegates work to develop a number of different areas according to the needs of the community; including in housing, finance, education, culture, health, people's economy, science and technology and community media. Communitiy assemblies must be called regularly by the delegates, in order for them to answer to the community and incorporate the community's proposals into their work plan.
After forming a preliminary "electoral committee," a community assembly is called in order to ratify the members of the committee and the dates of elections. Lists of the candidates and the election dates are then fly-posted throughout the streets corresponding to the communal council (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis)">.
In Copromilca's process, the candidates also presented themselves to the community during the assembly. 30% of the community has to be present in order for the elections to go ahead. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The community began setting things up at around 9.30am on voting day, including three voting booths... (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
... and, of course, the urn! (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
Residents check out the list of candidates. Nominees included both Chavistas and opposition supporters. (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The electoral committee (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
Three members of the electoral committee worked throughout the day to explain the voting process to voters (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
While others worked to check the voter's name and I.D. against the community census before giving them a voting card (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The turnout for elections was high (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
A member of the electoral committee helps a member of the community with disabilities to vote (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
A vote is cast! (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
Anyone over the age of 15 and registered in the community census was eligible to vote (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The vote-counting process got underway at about 6pm (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The process of opening up the ballot box was carried out in full view of the community (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
Members of the community stayed well into the night in order to witness the vote count (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The results were called out by the electoral committee and tallied up (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
The results were then drawn up and fly-posted throughout the streets. Candidates are sworn in during a community assembly. Five delegates were elected to the social auditing committee, five to finance, one to recreation and sport, people's economy, urban land, water, science, technology and telecommunications, food, education and culture, social protection for children and adolescents, housing and environment, health, community security and alternative media. Each delegate also has an elected substitute (Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis).
