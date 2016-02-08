Image
No Construction Companies Needed! Aquiles Nazoa Pioneer Camp, Caracas
By Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis
"The Pioneers Movement" is a radical house-building collective in Venezuela that promotes taking direct action to solve the country's deacades long housing crisis. The Pioneers have taken over approximately forty different unusued land sites for community-led construction in Caracas, and many more across Venezuela.
In the pioneer camps, dozens or hundreds of families come together to build blocks of community owned flats together, often following months-long occupations against private landowners. In many cases, the government eventually intervened to grant the movement both land and resources.
The collective belongs to a wider "Settler's Movement" and believes that the act of building houses as a community is a fundamental pillar of people's power, as well as for constructing more cohesive communities.
"Building homes is building politics," is one of the movement's principal slogans.
Venezuelanalysis visited the Alquiles Nazoa camp in Caracas to see this unique experience of organisation and self-management first hand. Readers can see photos of our visit below!
See as: smaller image(s) | gallery
Bianca Javier, one of the first organisers and spokespeople at the camp, will be giving us a tour of the construction project, along with three other women who also participated in the start of the project (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
"We poor were always pushed towards the periphery, to the mountain tops". But now the families are building four housing blocks in the San Juan district - right in the centre of Caracas (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
Hundreds of families will benefit from the initiative, but for Bianca Javier, the most difficult part was "building organisation" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
One of the buildings is already complete, with only minor decoration details left to finish inside. The families are aiming to have the other buildings complete by the end of 2016 (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)..
"As a movement we met with (former Venezuelan president) Commander Chavez... He accepted our proposal and on May 11th 2011, he granted us land and resources!" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
While the principal structures of the blocks are built collectively, each family takes charge of constructing their own apartment. All decisions at the camp are taken through a citizens' assembly where all families participate. New spokespeople to represent the camp in the wider Pioneers' Movement and with government institutions are elected every two years (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)..
"We have been training ourselves along the way. Now there are many pioneers who are technicians as well. All the jobs involved in building a house have been learnt by the families," (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
"Self-management is the most viable way for the people to be able to access dignified housing" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
The camp has collected tonnes of used materials that were thrown away... (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
Now they are re-used and recycled (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)..
Despite the country's worsening economic crisis, construction on the houses continues unabated. According to Bianca, "institutional delays" and threats from construction unions have been the greatest challenges that the movement has had to overcome.
But for Bianca, "there is no obstacle that will stop us". (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)
But for Bianca, "there is no obstacle that will stop us". (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
Each building has been designed to have common and/or productive areas. In this part of the building, for example, the pioneers are building a state childcare centre (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
This floor was recently built and it still has no walls or columns. Building "C" was built completely by the families, with no government help (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
The experience at Camp Alquiles Nazoa has inspired another 11 camps in Caracas (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
"The camps are not make-believe like the opposition claim, these are concrete experiences!" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
The camp is given materials such as cement, sand, beams and heavy machinery from state housing programme, Great Housing Mission Venezuela. They also receive state credits to buy other materials. The rest of their resources come from the families themselves and the Settler's Movement (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
Anti-mosquito fumigation (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
Published on Feb 8th 2016 at 11.16am