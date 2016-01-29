Image
Housing Rights Groups Protest Privatisation of Social Housing in Caracas
By Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis
On January 28th, social movements took to the streets of Caracas to protest opposition plans to pass a law privatising social housing.
The rally was called and led by the "Pioneers Movement"- a nation-wide network which has successfully carried out land invasions of unused private property in Venezuelan cities to construct communally run collective housing blocks.
Here, Venezuelanalysis shares a selection of photos from the march with readers.
See as: smaller image(s) | gallery
"Land is a right, not merchandise" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
Chants from the march included: "I don't want shows or games, these houses were built by Chavistas" and "Build and organise the popular movement!" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
"Pioneers Camp: Against privatisation, for collective, self-managed property" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
"People in rebellion! More self-management" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
"United in defence of social interest, not economic. Housing made with love is made through self-organisation. No to the privatisation of housing" (Jonas Holldack, Venezuelanalysis).">.
"More self-management" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis.com)">.
Chavez still moves people in Venezuela (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis.com).
"The Great Housing Mission isn't a given!" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
The march culminated in front of the venezuelan chancellery. The "Pioneers Movement" handed over a petition with several proposals about comunity organizing, infrastructure and laws. (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
"The houses were built in the interest of society, you can't change that for the interest of the market!" said Juan Carlos, spokesmen of the movement. (Jonas Holldack- Venezuelanalysis)">.
Legislator for the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and former Housing Minister, Ricardo Molina, addresses the rally (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis).
"The bourgeoisie in Argentina is the same as here. Macri (Argentine president) is the same as Allup (Venezuelan National Assembly President)!" (Jonas Holldack - Venezuelanalysis)">.
Published on Jan 29th 2016 at 6.25pm