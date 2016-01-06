Image
Venezuelans from Both Political Sectors March in Caracas as National Assembly Swings Right
By Jonas Holldack
Venezuelan chavista marched outside the National Assembly yesterday in defense of their revolution during the swearing-in ceremony of the new legislative body, which for the first time in 15 years came under the control of right-wing opposition parties. Supporters of the opposition also showed up en masse to show support for their new lawmakers.
All photos by Jonas Holldack for Amerika21 and Venezuelanalysis.com.
See as: smaller image(s) | gallery
"People of the world, we will continue to prevail!" -Chavista Territory.">.
"We the legislative people are in the streets to defend the revolution."">.
Former Vice President Elias Jaua, currently Minister of Foreign Affairs, was among the people gathered..
Flags of the People's Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV)..
"For our food sovereignty, we protect the Seed Law!"">.
An acronym for PODER POPULAR: People organizing, developing, exercising [their rights], revolutionaries, planning and occupying their participation in the union of struggle, self-sustainability and resistance..
No Man's Land. The space between the Chavista and opposition marchers..
The space between the Chavista and opposition marchers was guarded by policewomen and National Guard..
An opposition supporter wearing a t-shirt from the neoliberal Adeco, or Democratic Action, party..
Opposition supporters..
"A change is coming and no one can stop it." -Leopoldo Lopez">.
Opposition supporters holding flag that reads "Freedom."">.
Published on Jan 6th 2016 at 1.28pm