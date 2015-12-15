Image
Maduro Invites 200 Grassroots Leaders to Impromptu Assembly after Chavistas March on Miraflores
By Various
On Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the Venezuelan opposition swept a two-thirds majority in the Dec 6 National Assembly elections, supporters of the socialist government marched to the presidential palace Miraflores calling for debate and new revolutionary strategies.
President Nicolas Maduro met the supporters outside Miraflores and gave a speech, then invited 200 grassroots movement leaders to an impromptu meeting to hear their proposals regarding the new political juncture.
Chavistas marched in downtown Caracas toward the presidential palace Miraflores. (Ances Díaz).
Chavistas march toward the presidential palace Miraflores. (Ances Díaz).
Divas of Venezuela, LGBTQ rights group. (Ances Díaz).
"The priority is the revolution. 'Leaders pass, revolutions remain." (Ances Díaz)">.
"We've come here to make proposals. Debate!" (Ances Díaz)">.
Maduro arrives on the scene. (Ances Díaz).
Maduro greeting the crowd. (Ances Díaz).
After this speech, the Venezuelan president invited 200 grassroots movement leaders to an impromptu meeting to hear their proposals regarding the new political juncture. (Ances Díaz).
Published on Dec 15th 2015 at 10.32am