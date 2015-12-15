Skip to Navigation

Image

Maduro Invites 200 Grassroots Leaders to Impromptu Assembly after Chavistas March on Miraflores

By Various

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the Venezuelan opposition swept a two-thirds majority in the Dec 6 National Assembly elections, supporters of the socialist government marched to the presidential palace Miraflores calling for debate and new revolutionary strategies.

President Nicolas Maduro met the supporters outside Miraflores and gave a speech, then invited 200 grassroots movement leaders to an impromptu meeting to hear their proposals regarding the new political juncture.

See as: smaller image(s) | gallery

Chavistas marched in downtown Caracas toward the presidential palace Miraflores. (Ances Díaz)

Chavistas marched in downtown Caracas toward the presidential palace Miraflores. (Ances Díaz)

.

(Ances Díaz)

(Ances Díaz)

.

Chavistas march toward the presidential palace Miraflores. (Ances Díaz)

Chavistas march toward the presidential palace Miraflores. (Ances Díaz)

.

Divas of Venezuela, LGBTQ rights group. (Ances Díaz)

Divas of Venezuela, LGBTQ rights group. (Ances Díaz)

.

&quot;The priority is the revolution. &#039;Leaders pass, revolutions remain.&quot; (Ances Díaz)

"The priority is the revolution. 'Leaders pass, revolutions remain." (Ances Díaz)

">.

(Ances Díaz)

(Ances Díaz)

.

&quot;We&#039;ve come here to make proposals. Debate!&quot; (Ances Díaz)

"We've come here to make proposals. Debate!" (Ances Díaz)

">.

Maduro arrives on the scene. (Ances Díaz)

Maduro arrives on the scene. (Ances Díaz)

.

Maduro greeting the crowd. (Ances Díaz)

Maduro greeting the crowd. (Ances Díaz)

.

After this speech, the Venezuelan president invited 200 grassroots movement leaders to an impromptu meeting to hear their propos

After this speech, the Venezuelan president invited 200 grassroots movement leaders to an impromptu meeting to hear their proposals regarding the new political juncture. (Ances Díaz)

.

(Prensa Presidencial)

(Prensa Presidencial)

.

(Prensa Presidencial)

(Prensa Presidencial)

.

Published on Dec 15th 2015 at 10.32am