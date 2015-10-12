Image
FIMVEN Showcases National and International Talent
By Various
Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Venezuelan Festival of International Music (FIMVEN) opened in Caracas from October 7th to 11th, featuring eighteen major performances by national artists as well as special guests from Argentina, Cuba, and Brazil. The much-anticipated festival also included venues for a further 900 national artists with the aim of visibilizing up and coming talent.
Apart from showcasing Venezuelan music, the five-day event additionally saw numerous educational workshops with capacity for 1700 people. These workshops offered "spaces for critical reflection and exchange of knowledge among producers, instrument makers, fans, music teachers, musicians, and researchers" with the aim of "strengthening the Venezuelan music industry".
See as: smaller image(s) | gallery
Los Golperos (Oscar Arria).
Orquesta Los Sopranos (Milangela Galea).
Viover y Los Piraos (Orlando Herrera).
Argentine band Aca Seca Trio (Luigino Bracci).
Sekou (Milangela Galea).
(Oscar Arria).
Yusa, Havana, Cuba (Andreína Blanco/AVN).
Petra de Pangea (Orlando Herrera).
Arena (Milangela Gale).
Rumberos del Callejón. (Miguel Angel Pereira).
Más Megahertz (Oscar Arria).
(Miguel Pereira).
Son K-ribeñas (Oscar Arria).
Published on Oct 12th 2015 at 8.45pm