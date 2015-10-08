Image
Commune Alberto Lovera Reinvigorates Venezuelan Fishing
By Milángela Galea – Cultura Nuestra
Lecherías, Puerto La Cruz, Anzoátegui state. It all begins with the fishing day, the knowledge and the customs to get out on the water early every morning.
Although they know the virtues of a sunny beach area, they start from the knowledge of its difficulties, and they by no means have any qualms naming them. A single speed boat can bring in more than a thousand kilos of fish in a long fishing day.
Photos by Milángela Galea. Text and images originally posted by La Cultura Nuestra.
Published on Oct 8th 2015