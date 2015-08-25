Image
Against the Grain: Women Workers Build Socialist Housing Complex in Venezuela
By Micaela Ryan- La Cultura Nuestra
In Santa Teresa del Tuy, in the Venezuelan state of Miranda, a group of women maintain a socialist construction workers’ company. They are the operators, the machinists, the assemblers and overseers. They build walls, stairs, courtyards, landings, and whole floors of the 3200 homes that make up the government funded housing complex; the Bicentennial City El Triplex.
“They said we couldn’t do it, that it was men’s work,” says Daneysa. But their motive is a strong one; to create housing for everyone. A few miles from the Bicentennial City, they organized and proposed a project called “Heroines of the Homeland” which will provide homes for 680 women and their families. They presented this project and secured 7 hectares in donated land.
Text and images originally posted by La Cultura Nuestra.
Photos by Micaela Ryan (@LaMicaRyan).
Published on Aug 25th 2015 at 10.52am