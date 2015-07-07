Skip to Navigation

Venezuelan Independence Day 2015

By AlbaCiudad

On Sunday July 5th, Venezuela celebrated the 204th anniversary of its emancipation from Spanish colonial rule.  

The event set the country on the path to becoming a free nation and was celebrated through a civic-military parade in Los Proceres Boulevard, attended by high-ranking members of the Venezuelan government and international ambassadors. 
 
Several heads of state, including the president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, also sent their congratulations to the Bolivarian government in honour of the date.

Marching workers from the government's "Great Housing Mission" (albaciudad)

An impressive version of the Venezuelan flag! (albaciudad)

A small Simon Bolivar, complete with a 21st century baseball cap! (albaciudad)

An air show paints the Caracas sky the colours of independence: red, blue and yellow. (albaciudad)

Revolutionary women don t-shirts paying homage to female independence soldier and hero, Juana Ramirez. (albaciudad)

(albaciudad)

The celebrations place particular emphasis on the country's revolutionary Afro-Venezuelan heritage (albaciudad)

The armed forces: an essential part of the Bolivarian revolution's "civic-military" alliance. (albaciudad)

Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, with Greek Ambassador to Caracas, Nikolaos Kotrokois, following the historic victory of the "no" vote in the European country's referendum last Sunday (albaciudad)

Published on Jul 7th 2015 at 12.43pm