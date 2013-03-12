Audio
Work Like Chávez
- Length: 2:57 minutes (4.05 MB)
- Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 192Kbps (CBR)
Check out the latest track from Rebel Diaz, a tribute to the recently-deceased Venezuelan President, Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, perhaps the most important political leader of our generation.
In a very difficult period of history, where US domination was near-universal, and where the IMF and World Bank were holding much of the so-called Third World to ransom, Chávez and his comrades were able to forge a different path: the path of socialism. As a result, the poor of Venezuela have seen a dramatic improvement in their living standards over the last 14 years: poverty has been massively reduced, education levels are much higher, healthcare is much more widely spread, and young people have greater access to cultural facilities than ever before. Furthermore, a solid start has been made on attacking the deep-rooted racism and sexism that have formed part of the dominant narrative in Venezuela for so long.
On the international level, Chávez was a true internationalist and anti-imperialist, inspiring a wave of positive change across Latin America, and giving loud, practical support to other countries under attack from the west.
The man is dead, but his legacy is the living, breathing, Venezuelan Revolution. We honour him by continuing his work with ever-greater dedication. Work Like Chávez!
[The intro sample is from legendary Venezuelan musician and activist, Alí Primera. The words translate as "Those who die for life can not be called dead. From this moment on, mourning is prohibited". The sample in the main beat is from Simón Díaz, one of the most important figures in Venezuelan folk music.]
Source: Beatknowledge
