Audio
Live and Overcome - A Tribute Song to Chavez
- Length: 5:30 minutes (3.84 MB)
- Format: MP3 Mono 44kHz 97Kbps (VBR)
For you, Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias. Rest in Peace.
Lyrics:
The beacon of the South
Extinguished now
An inspiration passed away
A hero fades out
And millions crowd the streets
A sea of red beneath a goodbye fleet
The chants ring out
You live, the fight continues
[Chorus] Those who die for life
Can never be called gone
Onward, friends, to victory
We will live and we will overcome
You can't kill an idea
And the world is overcoming fear
The tide is turning
The wreckage will be swept away
And a better world is on its way
Without you, it wouldn't have ever left the gate
A giant has left us
Stand up friends, stand up tall
[Chorus]
[Bridge] Hasta la victoria siempre
Viviremos y venceremos
Ever onward, friends, to victory
We will live and we will overcome
