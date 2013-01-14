Skip to Navigation

Audio

BBC interview with Venezuelanalysis: Chavez's health and current situation in Venezuela

Send to friend Printer-friendly version

By Tamara Pearson, January 14th 2013

  • Length: 3:50 minutes (3.52 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 128Kbps (CBR)

The BBC interviews Tamara Pearson of Venezuelanalysis about President Hugo Chavez's health and the current situation in Venezuela