The World at Night: Venezuela

By Ewan Robertson, October 27th 2012

  • Length: 14:57 minutes (5.14 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Mono 22kHz 48Kbps (CBR)

Venezuelanalysis' Ewan Roberton discusses the results of the recent presidential elections in Venezuela, as well as a number of other issues including crime.