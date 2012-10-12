Skip to Navigation

Oil, Social Programs and the Venezuelan Presidential Election

By Ewan Robertson / Global Outlook, October 12th 2012

Venezuelanalysis.com writer Ewan Robertson discusses oil, social programs and the Venezuelan presidential election in an interview with Global Outlook, a program for Johannesburg – based Cii Broadcasting and broadcast by satellite to over 150 countries worldwide.