Audio
Oil, Social Programs and the Venezuelan Presidential Election
- Length: 10:16 minutes (9.4 MB)
- Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 128Kbps (CBR)
Venezuelanalysis.com writer Ewan Robertson discusses oil, social programs and the Venezuelan presidential election in an interview with Global Outlook, a program for Johannesburg – based Cii Broadcasting and broadcast by satellite to over 150 countries worldwide.
