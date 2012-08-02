Skip to Navigation

Audio

Hip Hop Gets Political in Venezuela

Send to friend Printer-friendly version

By BBC World Tonight, August 2nd 2012

  • Length: 4:53 minutes (3.32 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 94Kbps (VBR)

Campaigning is heating up in Venezuela where presidential polls are due in early October. Despite his recent battle with cancer, President Hugo Chavez is running for another term of office, after 13 years in power. His opponent, Henrique Capriles, is a young lawyer who represents a coalition of opposition parties. As Sarah Grainger reports from Caracas, everyone in Venezuela has an opinion on politics, including the country's aspiring young hip-hop artists