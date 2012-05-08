Skip to Navigation

The World at Night: Workers' Control in Venezuela

By Radio National New Zealand, Ewan Robertson -Venezuelanalysis,com, May 8th 2012

  • Length: 22:08 minutes (7.6 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Mono 22kHz 48Kbps (CBR)

Overseas correspondent Ewan Robertson joins us from Caracas in Venezuela; where the government isn't selling state assests, its handing them over to the workers to run. (22′07″)