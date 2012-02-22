Skip to Navigation

Audio

Radio New Zealand interviews Venezuelanalysis: Chavez, oil, and communal councils

Send to friend Printer-friendly version

By Radio National New Zealand, February 22nd 2012

  • Length: 19:11 minutes (6.59 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Mono 22kHz 48Kbps (CBR)

The World At Night - Venezuela:

Australian born alternative media journalist now working for Venezuela Analysis, Tamara Pearson now considers this northern South American nation with a population of 29 million, home... communal councils, Chavez, oil, crime, and choosing Venezuela.