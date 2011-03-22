Skip to Navigation

International Grassroots Womens Conference In Caracas Venezuela

By Cory Fischer-Hoffman, March 22nd 2011

Marking the 100 year anniversary of International Women’s Day, hundreds of women from around the world joined together in Carcas to share experiences, debate different themes, draft proposals and show support for the democratic process underway in Venezuela.

