Audio
International Grassroots Womens Conference In Caracas Venezuela
- Length: 7:38 minutes (6.98 MB)
- Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 128Kbps (CBR)
Marking the 100 year anniversary of International Women’s Day, hundreds of women from around the world joined together in Carcas to share experiences, debate different themes, draft proposals and show support for the democratic process underway in Venezuela.
