Audio

What's Behind New Venezuelan Laws? Interview with James Suggett

By Michael Fox & James Suggett , December 24th 2010

  • Length: 14:51 minutes (13.59 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 128Kbps (CBR)

Audio Interview with Venezuelanalysis staff writer James Suggett about the recent laws passed by Venezuela's National Assembly, including President Hugo Chavez's new law decree power. (14 mins, 50 secs)