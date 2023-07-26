Podcasts & Audio

The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 17: Life Is Better in the Commune

The latest delivery of the Venezuelanalysis podcast reports on a recent summit dedicated to "communal democracy" and the efforts to build socialism in Venezuela.

At the end of June, dozens of popular power collectives gathered at the El Panal Commune in western Caracas to participate in the “Reflections on Communal Democracy” summit. It was a space to reflect and debate on the progress and challenges for the construction of socialism in Venezuela.

In this podcast episode, host José Luis Granados Ceja was joined by Dahís Suárez and Iván Tamariz, from the Panal 2021 Commune which hosted the event. He likewise chatted with fellow VA member Cira Pascual Marquina on the debates that took place and the bigger picture of grassroots struggles in Venezuela.

