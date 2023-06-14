Podcasts & Audio

The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 16: The Imperialist Plunder of Venezuelan Assets

Washington's regime-change operation has targeted Venezuela's CITGO, its gold reserves, and other foreign assets. Our latest podcast episode goes deep into the matter.

In 2019, the US and the Venezuelan opposition launched an audacious coup effort headlined by self-proclaimed Juan Guaidó and his "interim government." But while the prospects of taking political power fizzled out swiftly, another plan has remained firmly in motion: the plunder of Venezuelan foreign assets.

In this episode, host José Luis Granados Ceja and fellow VA member Ricardo Vaz discuss how Washington continues to prop up the hardline opposition and the imminent danger for Venezuela's oil subsidiary CITGO. In the second part, guest John McEvoy talks about the United Kingdom's role in freezing nearly $2 billion worth of Venezuelan gold.

Song credits:

Embandolaos - Los Caimanes Negros

Armando Martinez - Mi Patria Soberana 

