The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 14: Ten Years Without Chávez

This very special podcast episode is dedicated to the legacy of Venezuelan revolutionary leader Hugo Chávez.

By Venezuelanalysis.com
Bolivarian Project
Hugo ChavezPodcasts
In this podcast episode we look at the legacy of Hugo Chávez, 10 years removed from his death.

To understand his impact on Venezuela, we have to go back in time, to Venezuela before Chávez. What were the conditions in the country that opened the door for a figure like Chávez? What was it about his connection with the people that made him such a powerful leader? And once in power, how did the revolutionary project evolve?

Host José Luis Granados Ceja is joined by fellow VA member Cira Pascual Marquina and by Venezuelan intellectual Reinaldo Iturriza to discuss the Comandante and everything he represents.

