Podcasts & Audio

The Venezuelanalysis Podcast: 2022 in Review

The VA staff looked back at the main Venezuela developments in 2022 and at the prospects for 2023.

By Venezuelanalysis.com
Topics
Bolivarian Project
Economy
Opposition
Participation and Elections
Gender and Sexuality
Tags
PodcastCommunesFeminismSanctionsdiplomacyElections
Short URL
va_2022_in_review_trailer.mp3
Download

With 2022 drawing to a close, the Venezuelanalysis staff sat down for a special podcast episode. 

Host José Luis Granados Ceja was joined by Cira Pascual Marquina, Andreína Chávez and Ricardo Vaz. Each chose their "top story" for the year, analyzing different aspects of the Bolivarian Process, from popular power to anti-imperialist resistance, as well as US sanctions and their impact. There was also time for a quick look ahead into the coming year and what could be in store for the South American nation.

Powered by RedCircle

Creative Commons LicenceThis work is licensed under a Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives Creative Commons license